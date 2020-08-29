Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Magdalene SAMPSON. View Sign Service Information James R Hill Funeral Directors 717 Grey Street Hamilton Hamilton , Waikato 078555541 Requiem Mass 1:00 p.m. St Pius X Church 57 Pine Avenue Melville, Hamilton View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Karen and Mark's home Death Notice



(nee Swaine):

26 January 1934 - 16 August 2020

After an illness bravely borne Dolly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert William (Bob) and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Lisa, Eric & Katie, Karen & Mark, Robert, Desmond & Jo. Treasured Grandy to all her beautiful grandchildren Danielle & Natalie; Evie, Sylvie & Isla; Jamie & Nikki; Lee & James and Lou & Oralee and Great-Grandy to Kaela & Jake; Izzy, Lyssa & Finn; Emerson & Olly. A precious sibling to her 5 sisters and 3 brothers and a dear sister-in-law and beloved aunty and great-aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and dear friends from far flung corners of the world including HK, China, Japan, UK, USA, Canada, Malta, Australia and New Zealand.

Our hearts go out to all those who loved you and who have lost you too soon.

You were so wonderful to us all, always caring and always loving.

We love you so much Mum, we will never forget you.

A requiem mass will be held at St Pius X Church, 57 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton, on Friday 11 September, at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments. A private reception will be held afterwards at Karen & Mark's home, details to be advised. Flowers are welcome and/or donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, a favourite charity of Dolly's. All communications to the Sampson Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.







SAMPSON, Magdalene Dolly(nee Swaine):26 January 1934 - 16 August 2020After an illness bravely borne Dolly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert William (Bob) and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Lisa, Eric & Katie, Karen & Mark, Robert, Desmond & Jo. Treasured Grandy to all her beautiful grandchildren Danielle & Natalie; Evie, Sylvie & Isla; Jamie & Nikki; Lee & James and Lou & Oralee and Great-Grandy to Kaela & Jake; Izzy, Lyssa & Finn; Emerson & Olly. A precious sibling to her 5 sisters and 3 brothers and a dear sister-in-law and beloved aunty and great-aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and dear friends from far flung corners of the world including HK, China, Japan, UK, USA, Canada, Malta, Australia and New Zealand.Our hearts go out to all those who loved you and who have lost you too soon.You were so wonderful to us all, always caring and always loving.We love you so much Mum, we will never forget you.A requiem mass will be held at St Pius X Church, 57 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton, on Friday 11 September, at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments. A private reception will be held afterwards at Karen & Mark's home, details to be advised. Flowers are welcome and/or donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, a favourite charity of Dolly's. All communications to the Sampson Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ. Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers