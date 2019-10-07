HADWIN, Madeline Helen:
On 4 October 2019 peacefully at St Andrews Care Home, Hamilton, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Loved sister of the late Neville. Loved mother of Leanne, Susan and Ray. A service for Madeline will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hadwin family c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019