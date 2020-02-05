BLAIR, MacDonald:
Don passed away peacefully at Kimihia Home and Hospital, Huntly, on Sunday 2 February 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene for 40 years, and the late Nola. Loved father of George & Natalee, Peter & Rosalind, Brien & Colleen, Allan & Helen. Loved grandfather of Elaine, Erin & Kyle, Donald & Narrissa, Jamie & Jade, Charlotte & Dave, Jessie & Tozane, Olivia, Jack, Jacob and the late Matthew. Great-grandad of soon to be 10. Special friend of Andrea & Geoff Moore. Greatful thanks to Dr Robin Baird and staff at the Te Kauwhata Health Centre, Dr John Burton, Kawhia, St John, Kawhia, Dr Peter Harrison, Huntly, Kimihia Home and Hospital, Huntly. A Service for Don will be held at the Lakeside Church & Community Centre, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Terrace), Huntly, on Tuesday, 11 February at 11.00am, to be followed by a burial at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly.
"Rest O weary traveller
for with the dawn comes
great Joy"
All communications to the Blair Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 5, 2020