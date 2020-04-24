DYER, Mabel (Barbara):
Passed away peacefully at The Avenues Rest Home, Tauranga, on Monday, 20th April 2020, in her 84th year. Loved wife of the late Bob. Cherished mum of Guy, Penny and Paul, Maree and Rod, and the late Graeme. Adored Grandma of Rebecca, Mark, Robert, Graeme, Scott, Amy and the late Julie. Special Great-Grandma Dyer of Ashton, Flynn, Madeline, Harper, Ella, Louie and Betty.
Always in our hearts
Due to special circumstances at this time, Barbara has been privately cremated. Grateful thanks to the staff at The Avenues, especially Glenys and Faye for your special care.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 24, 2020