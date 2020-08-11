GRANT, Lynnette Marie:
Peacefully on 8 August 2020 in Cambridge, aged 71 years. Loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Karl & Nicola, and stepmother of Justine & Ross, Nigel & Sue, Nadine & Neil. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Dianna & Bryan, Kay (dec), Sharon & Garry. Nana and Great-Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Lynnette will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 15 August 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Grant family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 11, 2020