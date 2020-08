GRANT, Lynnette Marie:Peacefully on 8 August 2020 in Cambridge, aged 71 years. Loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Karl & Nicola, and stepmother of Justine & Ross, Nigel & Sue, Nadine & Neil. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Dianna & Bryan, Kay (dec), Sharon & Garry. Nana and Great-Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Lynnette will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 15 August 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz , and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Grant family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.