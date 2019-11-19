BRYANT, Lynley Christina:
Passed away peacefully on 17 November 2019; aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Randell for 55 years. Loved mother of Paul and Kirsten, Melissa and Simon, Katrina and Brian. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A celebration of Lyn's life will be held at the Orini Community Church, 1264 Orini Road on Thursday, 21 November 2019, at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Bryant family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 19, 2019