TYTHERLEIGH,
Lynette Ann (Lyn):
On 1 October 2019, peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital, aged 69 years. Dearly loved partner of Morrie. Only daughter of the late Max and Beverley Hill. Adored mother & mother-in-law of Robert, Kylie & Malcolm. Loved Nana of 5 grandchildren. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Barry (dec) & Merlyn, Robert (dec), Peter & Maree. Much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
'Forever in our hearts'
A service for Lyn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 5 October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Tytherleigh family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 3, 2019