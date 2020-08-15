MEINUNG,
Lynnette Mary (nee Davies):
On Wednesday, 12 August 2020 in Kuaotunu after a short illness. Aged 73 years. Devoted wife of the late Adrian. Loved mother of David, Stefan, Rhys. Treasured Grandma of Caidyn and his wife Nubaiza. Loved daughter of the late Lena and Roy. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Melva and Errol Carter; Marian and Peter Fraser and Jill Kaeppeli. Special thanks to Dr Dan, the Nurses and Cancer Support of Whitianga
'Gone but never forgotten'
A funeral service for Lyn will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton on Monday, 17 August at 1.00pm followed by private burial. Due to current 100 person gathering limit, if you wish to attend you must RSVP to
[email protected] or phone 07 855 1878.
Correspondence to the Meinung family C/-P O Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020