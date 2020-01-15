Lynette MANUKAU

Guest Book
  • "lotsa love from the Sharpe Family.."
  • "Our Deepest Sympathies to Willie, Manukau Families and the..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to you and your family Willie, love from..."
Service Information
Elliotts Funeral Services
Cnr Main Rd & Sheffield Street
Katikati , Bay of Plenty
075494788
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
at home
213 Lund Road
Katikati
View Map
Death Notice

MANUKAU, Lynette Ivy:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 14 January 2020. Dearly loved wife of Willie (Bill), loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Sharlene and Letham, Anthony and Jody, and Jamie. She was nana to Gabe, Emilia, Alana, Witara, Ariana, Ngaresha, Keaton, Neihana and Tahlia. A funeral service to celebrate Lyn's life will be held at home, 213 Lund Road, Katikati, on Thursday 16 January at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.