CLEMENTS,
Lynden Frederick:
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Lynden graduated to Heaven peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Lynn. Loved father of Raewyn, Russell, David and Denise. Respected father-in-law of John and Leonard. Cherished grandfather of their 8 grandchildren. A funeral service for Lynden will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11.00am at the Horsham Downs Hall, 4 Martin Lane, Hamilton. All communications to the Clements family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 4, 2020