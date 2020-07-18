LENGGENHAGER,
Lydia Lina:
17.11.1934 - 29.05.2020
A Memorial Service to celebrate Lydia's long life in NZ will be held at the Union Parish Church, 31 Peria Road, Matamata, on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a time of refreshments to catch up with the family. Rather than flowers, Lydia's wish was for donations to Pohlen Hospital, which can be donated online at www.pohlen.co.nz
Communications for the family, c/- Kathy Lenggenhager, 882 Tower Road, RD 1, Matamata 3471. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2020