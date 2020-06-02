LENGGENHAGER,

Lydia Lina:

17.11.1934 - 29.05.2020

Peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Loved wife of Jakob, and a loved mother of Christine and Bruce, Markus and Rahel, and Kathy and Brett. Loved Grossi (Grandma) to Louie and Simone, and Karl and Lili-Joy. A loved sister to her family in Switzerland - Hermann (deceased), Jakob and Kathi, Sam and Silvia, Paul and Marlise, and Martha and Pierre. Due to the current Covid situation, a private family service has had to be held and a public Memorial Service will be announced - as soon as we are able to have all our family and friends with us. At Lydia's request, no flowers, but donations can be made at the Memorial Service later. Communications for the family c/- Kathy Lenggenhager, 882 Tower Rd, RD1, Matamata 3471. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.





