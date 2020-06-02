Lydia LENGGENHAGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENGGENHAGER,
Lydia Lina:
17.11.1934 - 29.05.2020
Peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Loved wife of Jakob, and a loved mother of Christine and Bruce, Markus and Rahel, and Kathy and Brett. Loved Grossi (Grandma) to Louie and Simone, and Karl and Lili-Joy. A loved sister to her family in Switzerland - Hermann (deceased), Jakob and Kathi, Sam and Silvia, Paul and Marlise, and Martha and Pierre. Due to the current Covid situation, a private family service has had to be held and a public Memorial Service will be announced - as soon as we are able to have all our family and friends with us. At Lydia's request, no flowers, but donations can be made at the Memorial Service later. Communications for the family c/- Kathy Lenggenhager, 882 Tower Rd, RD1, Matamata 3471. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
LENGGENHAGER,
Lydia Lina:
29.5.2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Passed away peacefully with family at her side. We wish to express our deepest thanks to all involved in her care over the past few months, especially our district nurses and the team at Pohlen Hospital. A memorial service will be held for Lydia at a date which we will advise shortly. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pohlen Hospital Trust can be made at her service.

INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved