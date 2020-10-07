LUCAS,
Lucy Ellen (nee Turner):
On October 1, 2020, peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Katherine, Carolyn and Alan. Much loved nana of 6 and great-nana of 6. Lucy will be sadly missed. A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Lucy's life will be held at St James Presbyterian Church, Moresby Ave, Waihi, on Friday, October 9, at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Lucas family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2020