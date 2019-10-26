WALDNER, Lucia Johanna
Theodora Maria:
Peacefully on Thursday 24th October 2019, surrounded by her family at Trinity Home and Hospital, Hawera, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Viktor. Much loved mother of Johanna and Paul Chubb (Hawera), and Katarina and Paul Waldner-Eaton (London). Loved nana of Kelsey, Aimee, Brooke, William; and Rose. Great-nana of Addison, and Darcy. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Lucia at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Vardon Road, Te Rapa Hamilton, on Thursday 31st October 2019, commencing at 1pm, after which she will be laid to rest with Viktor at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019