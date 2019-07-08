WILLIAMS, Lorraine Grace:
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, 4th July 2019, at her own home. Aged 69 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving Mother, Nana, and Great-Nan to all her family.
"Now reunited with the
love of her life"
A Graveside service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at The Hautapu Public Cemetery, Victoria Road, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 10th July 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to the Williams' Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on July 8, 2019