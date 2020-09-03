GRAY, Lorraine Florence
(nee Johnson):
Passed away peacefully on 31 August 2020, aged 76. Loved wife of the late Evan, and much loved mother of Karyn, Lester and Sanna, Brendan and Tracey, Kelvin and Heather, and Angela and Mark. Much loved Nana of Samantha and David, Ashleigh, Alanna, Evan, Alexandria and Pippa.
A beautiful soul, loved by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held this Friday. Due to Covid restrictions numbers are limited to 100. If you wish to attend please contact the family on 021757599.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 3, 2020