Lois MCQUADE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois MCQUADE.
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

McQUADE, Lois Eileen:
Peacefully in Matamata, on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of both the late Douglas Lawson, and Ian McQuade. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken (deceased), Jocelyn (deceased) and Tony, Faye and Wayne, and Eileen and Ted. Dearly loved grandma of her 7 grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Matamata Country Lodge for their care and kindness shown to Lois. A service for Lois will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata, on Tuesday 16th July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the McQuade family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.