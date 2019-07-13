McQUADE, Lois Eileen:
Peacefully in Matamata, on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of both the late Douglas Lawson, and Ian McQuade. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken (deceased), Jocelyn (deceased) and Tony, Faye and Wayne, and Eileen and Ted. Dearly loved grandma of her 7 grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Matamata Country Lodge for their care and kindness shown to Lois. A service for Lois will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata, on Tuesday 16th July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the McQuade family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019