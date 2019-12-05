Lois MACRAE

MacRAE, Lois Joyce:
Passed peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 3rd December 2019, aged 87. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon and Fiona (Mossburn), Edwin (deceased), Graham and Elizabeth (Hamilton). Loved Nanna to all her 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Lois's life will be held at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, 33 Charlemont Street, Monday 9th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private burial at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the MacRae family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

