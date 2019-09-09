FLYGER, Lois May
(formerly Paice) (Aunty):
On Sunday, 8th September 2019, peacefully at Aparangi Care Centre in Te Kauwhata, aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Norman. Beloved mother of Andrew, Vicki, Cushla, Michael, Karl and Paul. Much loved Nana of Nicola, Troy, Kelly, James, Nicholas and Sam. Nana to her great-grandchildren, Caedance, Chase, Charlize and Enzo. A celebration of Lois's life will be held at St Margaret's Anglican Church, 3 Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata, Tomorrow, Tuesday, 10th September at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance, PO Box 55, Te Kauwhata, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to the Flyger Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 9, 2019