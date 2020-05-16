ALEXANDER, Lois Ellen:
(19 May 1947). Sadly on Tuesday, 12th May 2020, we had to finally say goodbye to you after a short illness at Kenwyn Home Te Aroha. Wife of Terry Alexander. Mother of Deborah and Craig, 2 grandchildren, and mother-in-law of Barry. Daughter of Doris and the late Jock Shipp, and sister to Brian. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Lois will be held in Hamilton Park Cemetery, Chestnut Lawn, Morrinsville Rd, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 19th May, at 1.00pm. All communications c/- Alexander family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020