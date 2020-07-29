Llyween KESTLE

Guest Book
  • "Love and thoughts to Llyweens family what a sad loss for..."
  • "An awesome linedance friend at rest. Will miss you. Our..."
    - Jenny Lucey
  • "Ray, Chris and extended family, Jill and I send you our..."
  • "We had awesome times while linedancing with Llyween. She..."
    - Jenny Lucey
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of your Daughter Thinking..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gordonton Hall
1024 Gordonton Road
View Map
Death Notice

KESTLE, Llyween Sylvia:
Now in God's care, 22.7.2020 aged 59 years. Dearest daughter of Ray & Christine. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Melanie & Shane, Camille & Pete, Vaughan & Tarnz, and Desireé. Aunty to nieces and nephew and 1 great-niece. Precious mother of David & Niki, Theresa, Rebecca & Graeme, and Bradley & Elle. Maween to Jesse-Jaymz, Tia, Willow, Emilia, Samuel, Skylah and Zarlia.
"Memories are priceless possessions"
A service to celebrate Llyween's life will held at the Gordonton Hall, 1024 Gordonton Road, on Friday 31 July 2020 at 11:00am, to be followed by her burial at Taupiri Cemetery.


Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.