KESTLE, Llyween Sylvia:
Now in God's care, 22.7.2020 aged 59 years. Dearest daughter of Ray & Christine. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Melanie & Shane, Camille & Pete, Vaughan & Tarnz, and Desireé. Aunty to nieces and nephew and 1 great-niece. Precious mother of David & Niki, Theresa, Rebecca & Graeme, and Bradley & Elle. Maween to Jesse-Jaymz, Tia, Willow, Emilia, Samuel, Skylah and Zarlia.
"Memories are priceless possessions"
A service to celebrate Llyween's life will held at the Gordonton Hall, 1024 Gordonton Road, on Friday 31 July 2020 at 11:00am, to be followed by her burial at Taupiri Cemetery.
