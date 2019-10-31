BURBAGE, Lloyd John:
On 29 October 2019, unexpectedly in Hamilton, aged 32 years. Dearly loved son of Juliet Foley and David Burbage, loved bother and brother-in-law of Ellyse and Cory, loved uncle of Summer. Loved stepson of Trevor and Fiona, stepbrother of Jo, and Corina. Loved grandson of Mary and Eric (deceased), and Ted and Vanessa. A loved nephew and cousin. A service for Lloyd will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday 2 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers please give donations to the 'I Am Hope' charity for young people with mental distress (online at iamhope.org.nz). All communications to the Burbage family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019