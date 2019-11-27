BOVAIRD, Lloyd Francis:
8.8.1933 - 21.11.2019
Much loved husband of Adele. Special father to Kerry, Tim, Angela and Maria, and father-in-law to Melinda, Paul and the late David. Loved grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11.
Will be greatly missed by us all.
Farewell dear stained glass man, you were so clever.
A celebration of his lifewill be held at St Mark'sChurch, Church Street, Te Aroha, on Saturday, December 7, at 11.30am. A huge thank you to the caring staff at Te Aroha Community Hospital. Communications to Adele Bovaird, 11 Lewis Street, Waihou, RD3, Te Aroha 3393.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 27, 2019