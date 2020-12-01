ALEXANDER, Livia Maria:
On Friday 27 March 2020, Livia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, during lockdown. Dearly loved wife of Paul and sister of Luigi. Devoted mother of Sarah and Sabrina and mother-in-law to Ryan. Cherished Zia of Sofia, sister-in-law to Glenda and Kathryn, and daughter-in-law to Esmee. Treasured friend of many. Now that we can, a celebration and memorial of Livia's life is going to be held this Thursday 3 December, at 1.00pm, at Woodlands Estate Homestead, 42 Whitikahu Road, Taupiri. All communications please, to Livia's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, [email protected], 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 1, 2020