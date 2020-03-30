ALEXANDER, Livia Maria:
On Friday 27 March 2020, Livia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Paul, and sister of Luigi. Devoted mother of Sarah and Sabrina, and mother-in-law to Ryan. Cherished Zia of Sofia, sister-in-law to Glenda and Kathryn, and daughter-in-law to Esmee. Treasured friend of many.
Riposa in Pace.
Livia will be cremated and her life will be celebrated at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated
https://www.hospicewaikato. org.nz/donate-online
All communications please, to Livia's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, [email protected], 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2020