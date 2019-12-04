PEART, Lindsay Cuthbert:
Born 19 July 1924. Passed away on 29 November 2019, at 95 years of age, at Auckland Hospital. Greatly loved father of Jenny, Gillian, Dianne and Raewyn, grandfather of Laura, Sebastian, Madeleine, Sarah, Kerry, Jessica, Prema, Prasanthi and Tanya, husband of Anne (deceased) and former husband of Margaret, and brother of Alan and Roger (deceased) and John. A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 24 Target St, Point Chevalier, Auckland, on Friday 6 December 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday 7 December at 11.00am. Contact with Lindsay's family can be made through [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 4, 2019