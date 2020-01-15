Linda SYMON (1962 - 2020)
  • "So very sad to hear of your tragic loss. Our thoughts and..."
    - Christine Winton
  • "Sadly we lost our dear neighbour and friend of twenty-two..."
    - Pat Price
  • "Vance Caleb Karlos Gareth Nathan and your family's We where..."
    - Karen Sweeney
  • "Vance and boys my thoughts atr with you at this sad..."
    - Denise Edwards
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium
Morrinsville Rd
Newstead
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Castle Pub
Thames St & Studholme St
Morrinsville
Death Notice


logoSYMON, Linda May:
Born 21 April 1962. Passed away 13 January 2020 at 2.50pm, beside her loving husband. You will be sorely missed by your family and friends.
Sleep well, without pain and sorrow, our loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, friend XXXX
Service to be held at 10.30am on Thursday 16 January 2020 at Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium, Morrinsville Rd, Newstead 3284. Wake 12.30pm, Nottingham Castle Pub, cnr Thames St & Studholme St, Morrinsville 3372. Please bring a plate - Linda has catered for so long, it would be nice to cater for her. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to the Symon family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020
