BARLOW, Linda Dorothy:
Passed away after a short illness on 7th October 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Morris, much loved precious mother & grandmother of Jenny & David Macdonald, Thomas & Megan, Nathan & Matthew; Carolyn & the late Grant van Kampen, Reuben & Luke; Graham & Rebecca Barlow, Logan, Hannah & Katie; along with all her wider family. Linda will be dreadfully missed by us all, but we know she has passed from this life in to the arms of the Lord she loved and served. A service to remember the life of Linda will be held in the Gordonton Hall, Tuesday 13th October, at 11.00am, followed by refreshments, prior to committal at the Gordonton Cemetery. All communications to the Barlow family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020