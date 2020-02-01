WYBOURNE,
Lily Helen (nee Gillanders):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 86, at The Cascades Retirement Village in Hamilton. Much loved wife of the late Horton, treasured mother of Neil and Glen, and mother-in-law of Alison and Mary, treasured Nana of Reece, Alex and Max.
She will be sadly missed
and will be forever in our hearts and memories.
A service to celebrate Lily's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 10.30am. Followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Morrinsville.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 1, 2020