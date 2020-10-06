BERRY, Lilian Mary:
Passed away peacefully on 4th October 2020, aged 88 years. Cherished wife of the late Stuart, and dearly loved partner of Mick. Much loved Mother to Pam Croasdale, Trish and Nigel Littlewood, and Neil (Nod) Berry. Devoted Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
"May she rest in peace.
A celebration of Lilian's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 8th October at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Berry family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 6, 2020