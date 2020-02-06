Lilian AMBURY

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you at this time Janet. Please accept our..."
  • "My condolences to Janet on the loss of your mother"
    - Helen Smith
  • "To Pat Janet and Margaret..Bittersweet times for you at..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Death Notice

AMBURY,
Lilian Mercy (nee Cobham):
Passed away peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, on Tuesday 4 February 2020, in her 102nd year. Loved wife of the late Vernon, and mother of Janet Burrows, Pat Irving, and Margaret Baguley. Grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 15, and great-great-grandmother of 4. In accordance with Lilian's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial morning tea to celebrate Lilian's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 7 February 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 6, 2020
