AMBURY,
Lilian Mercy (nee Cobham):
Passed away peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, on Tuesday 4 February 2020, in her 102nd year. Loved wife of the late Vernon, and mother of Janet Burrows, Pat Irving, and Margaret Baguley. Grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 15, and great-great-grandmother of 4. In accordance with Lilian's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial morning tea to celebrate Lilian's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 7 February 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 6, 2020