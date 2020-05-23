Leslie WONG

Guest Book
  • "Dear Beth, so sorry, such a shock. Sending you and your..."
    - Cherie Pepperell
  • "My heartfelt condolences and aroha to the whanau. Will miss..."
    - Nigel Chetty
  • "Awesome teacher,taught me so much at Dick Smith. Big hugs..."
    - Rachel Miller
  • "With a sad and heavy heart, I share my condolences and deep..."
    - Sarah Taiapa-Bell
  • "With a sad and heavy heart, I share my condolences and deep..."
    - Sarah Taiapa-Bell
Death Notice

WONG, Leslie Stephen:
Suddenly and unexpectedly on 21 May 2020, at home. Aged 58. Dearly loved husband of Beth. Loved father of Samantha, Steve, Joshua, Gabriel & the late Simon. Father-in-law of Dave, Natalie & Elyse. Grandad of Isabella & Sienna; Weston; Adelyn, Pippa & Grace. Loved son of Jeanne & the late Samuel Wong; and son-in-law of Joan Masters. Brother of Daniel & brother-in-law of Vivian, Jean, Colin, Paul.
Philippians 3:7-14
In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, attendance by invitation only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date – to be confirmed. All communications to the Wong family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.