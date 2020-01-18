SOANES,
Leslie George (Les):
On 16 January 2020 in Hamilton with his wife and girls beside him, aged 80. Loving husband of Jan for 55 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Andrea and Matt, Julia and Audie, and Vicki and Stephen. Cherished Poppa of William and Tessa, Donnchadh and Ruadh, Isla and Odhrán. A service for Les will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 20 January 2020 at 1:00pm followed by burial at The Leamington Cemetery,Wordsworth Street, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Soanes family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 18, 2020