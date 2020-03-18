Leslie PICKFORD

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of Les's passing, thinking of you Lyn,..."
  • "PICKFORD, Les: Loved partner and friend of Lyn West. Friend..."
    - Les PICKFORD
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
078686003
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club
12 Esplanade
Whitianga
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

PICKFORD,
Leslie Noel (Les):
Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 16th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Bronwen, partner and friend of Lyn, beloved father of Lee and Michael, Geoffrey and Debbie, and treasured grandad of Hayley, Daniel, Matthew; Samantha and Noelle. Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of Les' life at the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga, on Monday 23rd March, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday 24th March, at 1.00pm.
'Special thanks to Dr. Dan, District Nurses, Hospice and Cancer Society of Whitianga, for the love and support over the last few weeks'.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.