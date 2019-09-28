FAZAKERLEY,
Leslie Darcy (Les):
Rgt. No. 624548, Medical Corp. NZ Army. On 26 September 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie for 54 years. Much loved father of Russell, and Carolyn and Craig Slee. Loved and cherished Poppa Faz to Tiffany, Troy, Ayla and his 3 great-grandsons. Thanks to Kimihia Resthome for their wonderful care of Les. A Service will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Tuesday, October 1, at 1.00pm, to be followed later by a burial at the Jackson St RSA Cemetery, Ngaruawahia. Donations in Les's memory for the Kimihia Resthome would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly 3700, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Fazakerley Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019