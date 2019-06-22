DOBSON,
Leslie William (Les):
At Tokoroa Hospital on 18th June 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Nalda. Beloved father of Kathryn and Peter, and dearest grandfather (Tapa) of Belinda and Matthew.
"Ever remembered, we
will miss those stories
and witticisms."
A service for Les will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, on Thursday, 27th June, at 11am, followed by private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
