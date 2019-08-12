CALLIS,
Leslie Eugene (Les):
Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at The Cascades. Husband of Diane (D). Father and Father-In-Law of Graham & Sue, Derek & Lynda. Grandfather of Marc, Hamish and Sean. Great-grandfather of Reef.
Now at peace and reunited with Diane.
Many thanks to The Cascades Staff for their care and kindness. A Private family cremation will be held. Those who wish to say a personal farewell can view Les at Simplicity Bereave Services, 8F Railside Place, Frankton, Hamilton on Tuesday, August 13, at 3pm-4pm. All correspondence to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 12, 2019