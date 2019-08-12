Leslie CALLIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie CALLIS.
Service Information
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
078492139
Death Notice

CALLIS,
Leslie Eugene (Les):
Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at The Cascades. Husband of Diane (D). Father and Father-In-Law of Graham & Sue, Derek & Lynda. Grandfather of Marc, Hamish and Sean. Great-grandfather of Reef.
Now at peace and reunited with Diane.
Many thanks to The Cascades Staff for their care and kindness. A Private family cremation will be held. Those who wish to say a personal farewell can view Les at Simplicity Bereave Services, 8F Railside Place, Frankton, Hamilton on Tuesday, August 13, at 3pm-4pm. All correspondence to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa Hamilton.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.