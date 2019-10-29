WOOLHOUSE,
Lesley Joan (nee Haines):
Passed away peacefully, on the 25th October 2019, at Cascades Rest Home, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg; mother of Tony (deceased) and Roger; Grandmother to Anna, Lucy, Alice and Nick; Great-Grandmother to Lucca, Eli and Eli (the younger).
She will be missed.
A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East on 7th November, at 1.30pm. All communications to Woolhouse family, c/o Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 29, 2019