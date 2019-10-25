SOPER, Lesley:
Passed away at home, on 23 October 2019, age 66. Dearly loved partner of Manu Nahna. Loving mother of Marc & Jen and Kay. Lele of Zoe & Lucy. Loved sister of Jill. Loved & respected friend of Manu's children Kirin, Vanita & Sharmila. A celebration of Lesley's life will take place on Thursday 31st October 2019, at 1.00pm, at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Any communications to The Soper/Nahna Family may be sent to C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019