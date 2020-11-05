Lesley O'HARA

  • "so sorry to hear of lesleys passing. our families had..."
    - anne ashurst
  • "Sorry to hear of Lesley's passing, I caught up with her..."
    - Jean Dodd
  • "Bye Lesley. Great memories particularly when our kids were..."
    - Eddie Conroy
  • "Fond memories of Aunty lesley, from our many family..."
  • "Always loved regardless of anything!"
    - Ian Ludwig
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
340 Great South Road
Huntly
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
340 Great South Road
Huntly
O'HARA, Lesley Mary
(Formerly Turton)
(nee Ludwig):
Passed away on 4 November 2020 peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, with family at her side, aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late Hughie, and formerly of the late Tom Turton. Much loved mum of Rodney and Carolyn, Linda and James, David and Wendy, Warren and Cara, Gary and Arna. Loved nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the wonderful Carers at Kimihia for their care and compassion shown to our mum. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, 340 Great South Road, Huntly, tomorrow, Friday 6 November, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. Please note: Rosary will be held at the Church tonight, Thursday evening at 7.00pm. Donations in Lesley's memory to the Kimihia Resthome would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly, or may be left at the service. All communications to the O'Hara/Turton families, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 5, 2020
