Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel
8 Railside Place
Hamilton
HOPKINS,
Leonie Ellen (nee Hewgill):
Leonie passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7 October 2020, aged 78, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mum of Brett and Susan, Michelle and the late Quentin. Loved nana of Paul and Antonia, Nicola and James, Elijah, and Maia. Loved honorary great-nana of Roy. Thanks to the lovely caring staff at Hilda Ross Retirement Village Hospital. A funeral service for Leonie will be held at the Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton, on Saturday 17 October at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Hopkins Family, C/- PO Box 24-111, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020
