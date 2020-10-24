HARKNESS, Leoné Diane:
Passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born May 15, 1936, in Auckland. Adored wife of Philip, Mama to Debbie, Monique, Guy and Amanda, and Nonna to Josie and Will, Grace, Emma and Millie, and Lucy, George and Freddy. Much loved daughter of the late Mollie and Leonard Phillips and sister of Jacqui. A service for Leoné will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, on Thursday, October 29, at 2.00pm. Rather than flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 24, 2020