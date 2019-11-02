SWANN,
Leonard James (Len):
Passed away peacefully on 31 October 2019, in Hamilton, late of Papanui, 8 days short of his 77th birthday. Loved and missed brother of John & Bev (Raglan), Maureen & Will (Hamilton), Caroline (Papanui), Dennis (Wellsford), Frances (Helensville) and the late Barbara and Blanche. Loved uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass for Leonard will be celebrated on Tuesday 5th November, at the Holy Name Catholic Church, James Street, Raglan, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Mata Catholic Church Cemetery. Correspondence to the Swann Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 2, 2019