HOPA, Leon Dixpatrick:
Sunrise 2 April 1964, Sunset 5 October 2019.
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Beloved Grandson of the Late Ray & Irene Hopa and Nita & Sel Gregory. Loved eldest son of Rex Hopa (Deceased) and Raewyn Davis. Step Son of Barry Davis, Loved brother of Scott, Steven, Tracee (Deceased), Frankie and Natalie. Loved Father of Tanekaha, Steen, Tihema, Hayley and Naike. A service for Leon will be held at The Simplicity Chapel The Simplicity Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Frankton, Hamilton on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 1.00pm followed by the Burial at The Ngaruawahia Public Cemetery Ngaruawahia.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019