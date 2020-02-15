BILBE, Leon (nee Handley):
28.5.1935 - 19.1.2020
Kathryn, Brendan, Christian, Damian, Sean, Brigette, Alicia and families would like to express heartfelt thanks for the kindness, support, cards and messages following mum's passing. Thanks also to those who gave generously to the MND Association. We also acknowledge the love, care and support from mum's friends, Atawhai Assisi, her neurology team and the MND Association following her diagnosis. This meant so much to her and us.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2020