(nee Handley):

Passed away peacefully at home on 19 January 2020 with her loving family at her side, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loving Mother of Kathryn, Brendan, Christian, Damian, Sean, Brigette & Alicia and their partners. Much loved Grandma of 18 grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 58 Silverdale Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton on Friday 24 January at 10.00am followed by burial at Paeroa Cemetery. A special thank you to the nursing and caring staff at Assisi Hospital and to Leon's friends for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neuron Disease organistation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Bilbe Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.







