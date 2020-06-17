SHAW, Leo Henry:
29.09.1942 - 14.06.2020
Precious loved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Father of Ian, Tony and Joanne. Poppy of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Respected and loved by those who knew him.
"Leo fought a brave and strong fight right to the end"
Leo will be lying in state at the family home. A Funeral Service for Leo will be held at The Holy Trinity Church, Parawai Road, Thames, on Thursday 18 June at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Refreshments will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 602 Mackay Street, Thames, following the Service.
Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2020