MOUAT, Leo Patrick:
Peacefully on Tuesday 22nd September 2020, at Te Kuiti Hospital, surrounded by his wonderful family. Dearly loved husband of Jill for 41 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Kylie, Daryel and Tara, Caron and Jarad. Adored pop to Caleigh, Archie, Ruby, Hugo and Otis. A celebration of Leo's life will be held at Aria Cosmopolitan Club, Aria on Saturday 26th September, at 12pm, followed by a private cremation. The Mouat Family would appreciate donations to Piopio St John and these may be left at the service. All communications to Mouat Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 24, 2020