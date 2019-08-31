HINTON,
Leo Charles James:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 29th August 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved by all his whanau. Now reunited with his siblings; Morris, Ian, Midge, Owie and Noel.
Rest in Peace "Leo the Lion"
"Leo the Legend"
Leo will rest in state at 35 Havelock Road, Ngaruawahia, until Saturday where his service will be held at 11.00am. Private Cremation to follow. You are welcome to share your time and stories with Leo. A special thank you to the staff at Waikato Hospital, Ward A4 for your care of Leo in his last days.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2019